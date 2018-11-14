Senate bill honoring Lauren Landavazo refiled

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Texas Senate bill honoring Lauren Landavazo, known as ‘Laurens Law’ has been re-filed for the upcoming legislative session.
Lauren was 13 when she was murdered in Wichita Falls. Her killer got life in prison but will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
State Representative James Frank filed H.B. 261 in hopes of raising the age of a victim when it comes to capital murder charges.
Right now, if the victim is under the age of 10 capital murder can be the charge. Lauren’s law would raise it to 15. Capital murder brings with it the option of the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.
While Lauren’s killer was handed the maximum sentence allowed under state. Representative Frank sent NewsChannel 6 this statement.
"The terrible murder of 13-year old Lauren Landavazo in 2016 was obviously an unspeakable tragedy for her family, friends, and our community. While I am glad that her killer was convicted and handed the maximum sentence allowed under state law, this terrible act should be treated as the egregious crime that it is - capital murder - and thus eligible for life without parole or the death penalty.
Under current Texas law, an adult can be convicted of capital murder if the victim is 10 years of age or younger. Last session, after listening to Lauren's parents tell their story, I filed "Lauren's Law, " which would have raised that age to 15 years, and I refiled it for this session as HB 261. I believe Texas needs an additional deterrent to protect children like Lauren, and I believe HB 261 will accomplish that goal.
While I know passing a bill can do little to temper the grief of Lauren’s family and friends, I hope that “Lauren’s Law” can protect other kids like her in the future."
