Senate bill honoring Lauren Landavazo refiled

Under current Texas law, an adult can be convicted of capital murder if the victim is 10 years of age or younger. Last session, after listening to Lauren's parents tell their story, I filed "Lauren's Law, " which would have raised that age to 15 years, and I refiled it for this session as HB 261. I believe Texas needs an additional deterrent to protect children like Lauren, and I believe HB 261 will accomplish that goal.