Sunny but Cool Wednesday, Warmer Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Actual temperatures are colder this morning than Tuesday morning. The good news is, it’s not windy and winds will be calm all day. Like yesterday, skies will be sunny and highs will be in the 40s. We’re going to see a nice jump in temperatures to finish the week. A south breeze and sunshine will drive temperatures to the low 60s Thursday, upper 60s Friday. We’re expecting nice weather for playoff football games Friday night with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.