Sunny but Cool Wednesday, Warmer Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Actual temperatures are colder this morning than Tuesday morning. The good news is, it’s not windy and winds will be calm all day. Like yesterday, skies will be sunny and highs will be in the 40s. We’re going to see a nice jump in temperatures to finish the week. A south breeze and sunshine will drive temperatures to the low 60s Thursday, upper 60s Friday. We’re expecting nice weather for playoff football games Friday night with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.
A cold front will impact the weekend. The good news is, we should get in a relatively warm Saturday with highs in the low 60s before winds become northerly. In the wake of the front, a cooler Sunday with highs in the 40s. No significant rain chances are to be found in the seven day forecast.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.