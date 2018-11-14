Texoma Towns Ready for National Rural Health Day

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Electra Hospital District will hold two health fairs for National Rural Health Day on Thursday, November 15.
National Rural Health Day falls on the third Thursday in November each year and recognizes the efforts of those serving the health needs of over 60 million people across the country.
The event will feature flu shots, blood glucose testing, cholesterol screenings, sign-ups for “Stop the Bleed” classes, as well as a chance to visit with the clinics' physicians and nurse practitioners.
Both fairs will be happening from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Electra Memorial Hospital and the Iowa Park Clinic.
