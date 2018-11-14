Texoma Tradition, ElectriCritters, Kicks Off Friday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A dazzling display of holiday cheer for the entire family, the ElectriCritters Christmas display at River Bend Nature Center, will light up this week.
More than 60,000 lights on more than 185 lighted displays will glitter and sparkle, bringing the sights and sounds of the season to adults and children.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Butterfly Queen will appear each night, and there’s also the Candy Cane Café where you can enjoy hot chocolate and apple cider and feast on hot cookies and popcorn.
The annual display will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., November 16 through December 22. The display will be closed closed on Saturday, November 17.
