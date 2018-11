Trump picks retired general for ambassador to Saudi Arabia

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2007 file photo, retired Army Gen. John Abizaid, speaks in San Francisco. Abizaid is President Donald Trumpā€™s pick to be U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia. If confirmed by the Senate, Abizaid would fill a key diplomatic vacancy at a time when U.S.-Saudi relations are being tested by the death of a journalist critical of the royal family in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Abizaid, who retired in 2007, is the longest serving commander of the U.S. Central Command. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (Ben Margot)