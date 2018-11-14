Turkey Trot brings canned food to the Mustangs Pantry

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
A trot starting at Sikes Lake Trail is just in time for Thanksgiving. Midwestern State University is hosting the Annual Turkey Trot, a tradition that has been going on for years.
Runners bring a canned food item or non-perishable foot item to register for the 5k run. Registration starts at 4 this afternoon. The run begins at 4:30 p.m.
This year all donations will benefit the Mustangs Pantry. The food is specifically for MSU students.
