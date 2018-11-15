Burkburnett Police discover Tesla loaded with Marijuana

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Burkburnett police say an anonymous tip led them to a Tesla allegedly traveling from California to Louisiana with weed and other drug paraphernalia.
Police were notified on August 3 that the Black Tesla transporting narcotics was stopped at a Burkburnett hotel to charge. Officers began surveillance on the vehicle, witnessing three men putting bags into the Tesla.
One of the suspects left the hotel, returning an hour later with a second car. Police then witnessed the three men move items from the Tesla to the second car.
The three suspects fled into the hotel when police approached, all three were detained inside.
Officers say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the hood of the Tesla.
All three men were allowed to leave the scene while police waited for a search warrant for the two cars.
The search revealed 66 vials of THC oil, marijuana edibles including treats and cookies, and 22 pounds of marijuana.
Warrants were issued charging Jacob Daniel Lee, 21 of Louisiana with one count of Delivery of Marijuana and one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
Lee was arrested out of state and extradited back to Wichita Falls Thursday morning.
He spent seven hours in the Wichita County jail before posting a $150,000 bond and being released at around 12:30 p.m.
