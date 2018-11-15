Cold Thursday Morning leads to Warmest Afternoon in Over a Week

The challenge in the weekend forecast is determining when a cold front will sweep through. As of right now, we expect the front to move in late Saturday. That means temperatures should make it to the low 60s Saturday afternoon, before the front passes turning our winds northerly. For the city lights parade, we’ll have a chilly north breeze and temperatures in the 40s. Thanks to the aforementioned cold front, Sunday will be cloudy windy and chilly, with highs in the 40s.