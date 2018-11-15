Cold Thursday Morning leads to Warmest Afternoon in Over a Week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Its cold this morning but not as cold as the past few mornings. Today will be equally as sunny as yesterday and our warmest day in over a week. A south breeze will help drive temperatures to the mid 60s for highs. Friday will be a similar day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.
The challenge in the weekend forecast is determining when a cold front will sweep through. As of right now, we expect the front to move in late Saturday. That means temperatures should make it to the low 60s Saturday afternoon, before the front passes turning our winds northerly. For the city lights parade, we’ll have a chilly north breeze and temperatures in the 40s. Thanks to the aforementioned cold front, Sunday will be cloudy windy and chilly, with highs in the 40s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.