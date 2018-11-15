Economic forum talks labor in the workforce

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held it’s Economic Forum at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
Each year members discuss everything from promoting job creation, employee retention and the partnership between the city and Sheppard Air force base.
The keynote speaker Michael Randle spoke of what he feels are the biggest concerns in regard to the labor in the workforce.
“Well right now the biggest concern in economic development is lack of people we have 3 ways to grow embrace immigrant, subsidize fertility, or simply embrace slower economic development,” Randle said.
The forum also discussed plans to continue making downtown more bicycle friendly, attract talented employees and mentorship program to keep students in Wichita falls.
Also at the luncheon, The Wichitan of the Year Award was given to Darrell Coleman. He is currently in charge of community relations at Patterson Auto group.
The award is given to someone that has made a great contribution to the quality of life in the city.
