Elementary students present their research projects at MSU

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Several Wichita Falls ISD elementary students spent weeks on special research projects and Thursday morning they got to present them in front of an audience for the very first time.
Second through fifth grade students took part in the undergraduate research and creative activity forum at MSU and their work was displayed alongside projects done by college students.
"I learned a lot," said Alex Chase, a 3rd grade student. "I learned all sorts of different things, some I already knew."
Alex shared his knowledge on the importance of wind as a natural resource in front of room filled with teachers, his classmates, and MSU students.
It's something many second graders would find intimidating but not for Juliette Bindel.
Each grade tackled a different topic for their research projects.
The fourth grade group wrote a book for adults with literacy issues.
"Some adults struggle reading but we don't really struggle so that kind of really surprised us that adults can't read," said Christian Ruiz, a 4th grade student.
They're selling the book, filled with short stories, to raise money for the Wichita Adult Literacy Council.
"Mine is about a dragon named Nathan who can't read or write and he gets bullied by a shark," said Ruiz.
The fifth grade group called in reinforcements from the Career Education Center to help build a catapult.
"Some of it was hard and some of it was easy, building was in the middle," said Paige Worley, a 5th grade student.
Enhancing Edgmere Park was the 2nd graders project. It involved meeting with city leaders and parks and recreation officials.
“We were trying to make it look better so all families and friends and all of them can come here,” said Bindel. “We interviewed the mayor because we didn’t really know our first step so we got the mayor just to show us where we need to go.”
“They were amazing,” said Clarisa Richie, the principal at Fain Elementary. “I actually teared up a little bit when I saw my second graders because so many people think our kids can’t do those things but I think it’s just an expectation that they can and they did today.”
Each presentation was recorded so the students can go back and watch to see how they can improve.
After their presentation the students got the chance to check out projects from MSU students.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.