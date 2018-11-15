Family and friends say goodbye to Bowie High senior, Madison Waldrip

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Madison Waldrip, Bowie High senior, on Wednesday. Services were held at Bowie High School.
Her grandmother told NewsChannel 6 “there was no one else like her and she one of the nicest people in the world.”
Principal Blake Enlow said this in a statement:
“Madison was a great kid who was very passionate about everything she did. She was determined to graduate early in December and set out to go to Weatherford College to start her degree. She was also a hard worker who worked multiple jobs. Madison always had a smile on her face. She was a friend to all. She had done a variety of activities, but chose recently to focus on graduating early and working. She had been involved in Ag and Athletics during high school."
According to DPS officials, around 12:45 p.m. a semi-trailer was northbound on U.S. 81.
A sedan was stopped on the right shoulder of U.S. 81 close to Indian Hills Road. As the semi approached the sedan, the sedan made a sudden left turn and entered the roadway in front of the semi-trailer.
Troopers say the driver of the semi had no time to make an evasive maneuver and hit the sedan on the driver side killing Madison.
No other injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.
She was the second BHS student to pass in the last six months.
Trent Walker, 18, drowned two weeks before he would have graduated BHS in May.
