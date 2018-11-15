Gas prices down seven cents in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls have continued to drop over the last several weeks. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.38 in Wichita Falls.
That price is seven cents less than last week and only six cents more than this time last year. The cheapest price we found is $2.25 at the Murphy USA on Airport Drive and Central Freeway. There are several locations in the city with prices under $2.30.
The statewide average is $2.37 which is eight cents less than last week but six cents more than this time last year. 41 percent of gas stations nationwide have unleaded gas for $2.50 or less, according to AAA Texas.
The drop is a welcome sight for families preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving next week. Nearly four million Texans are expected to drive 50 miles or more for the holiday by car, according to AAA Texas.
