Indiana woman pleads not guilty in students' bus stop deaths

FILE - This undated family file photo provided by Elgin Ingle shows Alivia Stahl, center, and her twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle. The three children were struck and killed Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, by a pickup truck as they crossed a road in rural Rochester, Ind., to board a school bus before sunrise. The driver of the pickup Alyssa Shepherd, of Rochester, who is scheduled to appear Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury. (Elgin Ingle via AP, File) (AP)