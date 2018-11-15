The Latest: Cool weather aids fight of North California fire

Suzanne Kaksonen, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, and her cockatoo Buddy camp at a makeshift shelter outside a Walmart store in Chico, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Kaksonen lost her Paradise home in the blaze. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger)
November 15, 2018 at 9:53 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 9:53 AM

MAGALIA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Cool weather is helping fire crews increase their containment of the Northern California deadly blaze that razed a town and killed at least 56 people.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday the wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise is now 40 percent contained, up from 30 percent Wednesday morning.

The blaze has charred nearly 220 square miles (570 square kilometers) since it started Nov. 8 in hills east of Paradise, swept through the town and neighboring communities.

Tape marks a spot where sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a Camp Fire victim on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Butte County Sheriff's Kory Honea told reporters Wednesday night that 130 people are on a missing list.

A Butte County sheriff's deputy makes a note while recovering the body of a Camp Fire victim at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
More than 450 people had now been assigned to comb through charred debris in the search for human remains.

Search and rescue workers rest after looking for bodies of Camp Fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
___

A search and rescue worker looks for bodies of Camp Fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
12 a.m.

A search and rescue worker, looking for Camp Fire victims, carries Susie Q. to safety after the cadaver dog fell through rubble at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise.

Search and rescue workers look for bodies of Camp Fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
More than 450 people have been assigned to comb through charred remains in search of the 130 people who are still unaccounted for.

Sheriff's deputies recover the bodies of multiple Camp Fire victims from a Holly Hills Mobile Estates residence on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Already, at least 56 people have been confirmed dead.

Firefighters recover the body of a Camp Fire victim at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A week after the fire struck, police teams drive around Magalia searching for those still in their homes, checking if they need any food and water.

Sheriff's deputies recover the bodies of multiple Camp Fire victims at the from a Holly Hills Mobile Estates residence on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
With the death toll at 56, it is the deadliest wildfire in a century. There were also three fatalities from separate blazes in Southern California.