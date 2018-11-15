Police: Man robbed same convenience store two months apart

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police say a man who admitted to robbing a local convenience store over the weekend robbed the same store in September.
Police were called to the Shop-N-Go store at the intersection of 32nd Street and Jacksboro Highway Saturday morning.
A clerk said a man with a handgun robbed the store, but the clerk was able to get a license plate as the suspect fled.
Investigators found the suspect, 21 year old Ebubeckukwo Prince Ojia, at a home in the 4200 block of Meadowbrook.
Court documents say Ojia admitted to robbing the store on November 10 and September 13. A handgun was displayed in both incidents.
As of Thursday afternoon, Ojia remains in the Wichita County Jail with a combined bond of one million dollars.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.