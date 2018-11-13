Serial killer linked to over 90 cases admits to Odessa, TX woman’s 1994 murder

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - A man connected to several cold cases across the country has confessed to killing an Odessa woman more than 20 years ago.
According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, Samuel McDowell, AKA Samuel Little, confessed to killing Denise Christie Brothers in February 1994.
The confession was just one of many he made to a Texas Ranger.
An indictment was made back in July and Little had since been in the Wise County Jail.
District Attorney Bobby Bland said Little is linked to over 90 cases, 30 of which have already been confirmed.
Little has been convicted of three murders in the Los Angeles area, for which he is serving three life sentences.
If convicted, Little would be one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.
Little is now in the Ector County Jail. His hearing is scheduled for November 26.
