Target robbery suspect asked what would happen if he left with cart full of goods

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Court documents have shed new light on the case against a man who police say robbed the Target store on Kemp Boulevard Tuesday night.
Luis Barron, 31 of Wichita Falls was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Wichita County Jail. He faces a single charge of Aggravated Robbery.
Barron reportedly asked a store employee what they would do if he left the store with his cart full of items.
The employee responded, telling Barron they would contact the manager and police.
At that point, Barron allegedly raised his shirt, revealing a gun tucked in his wasteband. He told the employee to “give me one minute” then ran out the door.
Target employees saw the suspect get into a minivan. The Target Loss Prevention associate recognized the minivan, saying it was involved in an earlier shoplifting on November 5, 2018. Video from that incident gave police a licence plate and address.
Barron was arrested at an apartment in the 4100 block of Weeks Park Lane.
He remains in the Wichita County Jail, as of Thursday afternoon, with a bond of $150,000.
