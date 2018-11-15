US cutting counterterror forces in Africa

In Africa, as in other parts of the world where extremist groups pose threats, the U.S. military's approach has been to provide training and other forms of support for local armies so that they can do the main fighting against extremists. Even so, U.S. forces have suffered casualties in Africa, including in Niger in October 2017 when four U.S. soldiers and four of their Nigerien partners were killed in an ambush that sparked a fierce firefight with more than 100 insurgents.