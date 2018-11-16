Boston's Betts, Milwaukee's Yelich win MVP Awards

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Milwaukee. Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich was a runaway winner for the National League Most Valuable Player award after helping the Brewers return to the playoffs for the first time in seven years. Yelich received 29 first-place votes and 415 points from the Baseball Writers' Association in balloting announced Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File) (Aaron Gash)