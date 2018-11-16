City of WF plan to analyze report for car crashing into school

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - City of Wichita Falls officials told NewsChannel 6 they plan to look at the accident report for the car that crashed into Cunningham Elementary school.
Wichita Falls Police said on Thursday at 3:00 a.m. a grey Ford Mustang barreled through a school classroom for fourth graders. The car left tire marks that began on the grass of Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church, which is located across the street from the school.
Officers said they believe the driver ignored the stop sign and fled the scene.
John Burrus, city of Wichita Falls Director of Aviation, Traffic and Transportation, said he is glad the crash happened in the middle of the night and not while students where in class.
“It’s is very obvious in this situation the driver was paying zero attention that was going on in front of him," Burrus said. “I don’t know what other obstacles we could have put up in place to slow them down but the bottom line is they were traveling way too fast for the conditions of the road.”
Burrus said the city will look at this accident report when its filed by police and look at reports made in the last five years, near the school. The reason... In September of 20-13... another car crashed into a school classroom at the same school.
Officials said that driver suffered from a medical condition behind the wheel.
“First of all, we’re going to see if there are any similarities between the two accidents and we’ll go from there. Usually we’ll get the accident report and it will give us two to three days to analyze the problem," Burrus said.
He said speed bumps is something that will not be considered.
“Each speed bump can delay emergency vehicles five to 10 seconds per bump," Burrus said.
The fourth graders, whose classroom, was crashed into will attend class at the school library.
