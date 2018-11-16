DPS investigating deadly crash near WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita County Sheriff Deputies confirm one person is dead following a tragic car wreck this evening on I-44 near Bacon Switch Road.
DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing says the victim of this fatal crash was a 53 year old woman. He says the crash involved 2 vehicles and she was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Buesing adds the other driver left the scene of the crash. Officers have since found that vehicle and the driver but say no arrest have been made at this time.
The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. First responders remained at the scene more than four hours later.
One witness - who happens to be a nurse - tells News Channel 6 that she was one of the first people to react to what had happened.
She saw other witnesses pull the victim from the road. She told them that she was a nurse that could help, but soon realized upon seeing the woman that nothing could be done.
However, she was amazed at how others responded during such a traumatic situation in an effort to help the woman. She and others helped cover the victim with their own clothing. They also helped retrieve her belongings - like her purse - from the road.
News Channel 6 will continue coverage of this developing story.
