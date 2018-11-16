Expect lane closures on US 287 Friday in WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Lane closures on US 287 tomorrow, Friday, November 16, 2018 will mean backups on Wichita Falls’ busiest freeway.
A TxDOT contractor has been working on replacing the large overhead signs on our main highways for several weeks. They will be on Northbound US 287 tomorrow.
At 8:15am until 10:15 am, the crew will be NB US 287 at the Windthorst exit. They will be replacing two signs at that location. TxDOT will close the Windthorst exit as well as the right lane of US 287 for the work.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the construction zone. Once past the exit, traffic will open back up allowing motorists to continue either North or Southbound at the interchange.
Drivers wanting the Windthorst exit are encouraged to find an alternate route.
From 10:15 am to 1:00 pm, Crews will open up Windthorst road and switch traffic control for a sign replacement at the interchange just northwest of the exit.
NB US 287 will be CLOSED at the Windthorst exit ramp. The detour will take all vehicles off at Windthorst road. Drivers will proceed up the ramp, through the 4-way stop, and reenter the freeway just north of the Windthorst Road. Police will be in place to help get motorists through the detour as quickly as possible. However, local residents are highly encouraged to find another alternative.
This area may become congested with truck traffic trying to get into the gas stations, truck stops and businesses in the area.
The crew will be replacing a large sign just north of the bridge and needs the lanes below to be closed for safety.
Meanwhile drivers wanting to take US 281/SH-79 South will remain on the freeway in one lane.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.