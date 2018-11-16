Expect lane closures on US 287 Friday in WF

NB US 287 will be CLOSED at the Windthorst exit ramp. The detour will take all vehicles off at Windthorst road. Drivers will proceed up the ramp, through the 4-way stop, and reenter the freeway just north of the Windthorst Road. Police will be in place to help get motorists through the detour as quickly as possible. However, local residents are highly encouraged to find another alternative.