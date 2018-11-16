Neighbors pull woman from burning car

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police say a driver is lucky to be alive after her car caught fire moments after crashing into a beauty salon at the intersection of Kell Boulevard and Denver Street.
Police say a few quick thinking neighbors dragged the woman out of her burning car, just moments before the entire car erupted into flames.
One of those neighbors, Billy Smith who lives just two houses away, says he and another neighbor got the woman out just in the nick of time.
“The car was on fire. My neighbor busted out the window and we had to drag her out the window because we couldn’t get the door open," Smith told NewsChannel 6. "About the time we got her out, the whole car goes up [in flames].”
Police say the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Part of the business’s outer wall collapsed, however it appears as though flames did not spread into the inside of the beauty salon.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.