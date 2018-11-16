Nice Friday, Mild Saturday Before Cold Front Arrives

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We made it to nearly 70 degrees Thursday in Wichita Falls, our warmest day in about ten days. Today will be sunny and nice too. It’s not as cold this morning with temperatures above freezing most areas. Today’s highs will be in the mid and upper 60s. Saturday will be mild through early afternoon when temperatures will be in the 60s. Then, a cold front will sweep across Texoma turning our winds northerly. Temperatures won’t drop sharply after the front but it will be chilly by Saturday evening with north winds and temperatures in the 40s.