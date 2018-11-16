Pet of the week: Granny

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This week’s pet of the week is Granny, a 10 year old Yorkie.
She is ready to go to his forever family.
Granny was found by the city.
Granny’s foster family says she is laid back, and spends most of the day laying on her bed. She is friendly, good with kids and other animals, but prefers to do her own thing.
Granny came to Emily’s Legacy Pet Rescue facing some health concerns. She is deaf, partially blind, has no teeth and faced multiple infections. Vets say she has a strong heart.
Granny is ready for someone to love her for the remaining years that she has.
Click here to learn how you can take Granny home.
