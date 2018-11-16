Police searching for criminals who robbed Otto’s Grocery

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for two people who robbed Otto’s Grocery and Market at gunpoint.
The robbery happened Thursday evening shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Police said the clerk told them two men had come into the store and pointed guns at her and demanded all the money in the register.
They took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call police at (940) 720-5000 or Crimestoppers at (940) 322-9888 where you can leave an anonymous tip.
