Turkey drive feeds families

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -The Solomon family recently moved to Wichita Falls. When family arrangements fell through, they had nowhere to turn.
Darius found help with Faith Mission. With Faith Missions help, Darius now has a job, the children will be starting daycare soon and they got help finding an apartment they will soon move into.
Faith Mission provides beds and hot meals to homeless for men and families. Steve Sparks, CEO said the turkeys will help to feed thousands of families for the rest of the year.
News channel six 2nd annual turkey drive will donate all the turkeys received to Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Faith Mission.
The turkey drive will be held Friday at six am until 6:30 pm at the Walmart on Lawrence Rd.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.