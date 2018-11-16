UPDATE: Authorities release new details of deadly I-44 crash

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - DPS Troopers confirmed to NewsChannel 6 they have arrested a man in connection with Thursday night’s deadly wreck on I-44 just north of Wichita Falls.
The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. First responders remained at the scene more than four hours later.
Steven Ray Douglas, 57, from Burkburnett was charged with accident involving personal injury/death on Friday. His bond was set at $5,000.
DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing says the victim of this fatal crash was 53-year-old Lorri Garst of Wichita Falls.
Buesing adds both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-44 at the time of the crash.
Douglas rear ended the SUV driven by Garst, causing the car to slide into the median and roll over several times.
Garst was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Buesing adds the Douglas left the scene of the crash. He was arrested by DPS troopers at his home in Burkburnett.
One witness - who happens to be a nurse - tells News Channel 6 that she was one of the first people to react to what had happened.
She saw other witnesses pull the victim from the road. She told them that she was a nurse that could help, but soon realized upon seeing the woman that nothing could be done.
However, she was amazed at how others responded during such a traumatic situation in an effort to help the woman. She and others helped cover the victim with their own clothing. They also helped retrieve her belongings - like her purse - from the road.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.