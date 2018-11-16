WFPD: Angry man hits victim with gun

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said a man was hit with a gun after he tried to calm down an angry man.
Police responded to an assault call at the Dollar Saver in the 700 block of Brook on Thursday evening around 10:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they said they found a man whose face and shirt was covered in blood.
The victim and witnesses told police a man came out of the store and was very upset. The victim tried to calm the man down but the man began yelling at him.
Police said the man then took a gun out of a backpack and hit the victim two times in the head with it before running away.
As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.