Wichita Christian School sends holiday cheer to NYC

Seven cheerleaders from Texoma will be featured in the biggest parade of the year. They head to the Big Apple for the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Wichita Christian School Head Varsity Cheerleading Coach, Kimberly Harris said this is the fourth group of girls to spend Thanksgiving in New York City since 2012.
“They are hard workers. This group of girls that is opting to go to New York and perform had to learn the routine all on their own, so in addition to everything they do on a daily basis," Harris said.
“I take dual credit college classes so I have to get that done, plus my school homework, plus I play basketball and volleyball, so it took a lot to get this practice in," Senior, Naphtali Bateman said.
“Plus we had all the duties during football season of cheering. So it just makes you proud as a coach and as a parent," Harris said. “One of these is my own child so it just makes you extra proud to know they’re willing to put in that time to represent our school.”
They get on the plane and head North on Saturday.
“Most of them have never been to New York at all a few of them have not flown before,” Harris said.
Bateman first saw the parade from her dad’s shoulders.
“My inner little girl is like oh my gosh, your going to be in what you were watching a few years ago so I’m like so excited and jumping up and down," Bateman said.
Friends and family in Texoma can watch them on TV. Newschannel 6 will broadcast The Thanksgiving Day Parade from 9 a.m. to noon next Thursday.
“Everybody that I tell that we are going to the Macy’s they just think it’s really cool," senior, Lauren Faurie said. “They’re like oh we’ll look for you on TV.”
“It’s awesome since we’re such a small school and there’s no one else in Wichita Falls going so it’s really like a special occasion,” Bateman said.
