6 around town - November 16

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Whether you’re in the holiday mood or just looking for some weekend entertainment. There’s plenty to do this weekend around the Falls.
Anyone looking to get farm fresh produce for their thanksgiving meal can go to the Thanksgiving Market at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market on Saturday.
The market opens up at ten a-m. and runs for three hours. There will be free snacks including cider and bread, kids can make turkeys out of paper bags and enjoy live music by Levi Mullen.
You can take the kids to Christmas at the Kemp after the Thanksgiving Market. That will start up at 1 p-m. and go until three thirty p-m. This year's theme is "A Colorful Christmas" and has a lot of activities to do.
There are four different art projects, which can be used for ornaments, decorations or a personal gift to a relative. Santa will be making an appearance as well and is bringing along sugar cookies and hot chocolate for everyone.
It's race day at the JS Bridwell Ag Center with the Texas Kart Nationals Saturday. The second day of the Midwest Race Series event will start at nine thirty a-m. and run until seven p-m.
Tickets are ten dollars or two for kids. The two day event started this evening and will wrap up the first day around seven tonight.
Next door inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall is the Holiday Market which will run from eleven a-m. to six p-m. on Saturday. It is hosted by the Texas Family Initiative who is asking for canned food donations to donate to the local food bank. The Shriner Train will also be there and rides are one dollar, with all proceeds going to support children in foster care.
