Good Samaritans pull out DWI driver from burning car

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - New information has been released on the driver of the car that caught fire moments after crashing into a hair salon in Wichita Falls last night.
Neighbors told us today they heard the crash around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
"I was getting ready to get up and go to work and I heard a scraping sound and I thought it was next door," said Greg Neth, a neighbor. "I got out and looked out the window and I saw flames across the street."
The flames were coming from Troy’s Salon, after the driver crashed her car into the hair salon at the intersection of Kell Boulevard and Denver Street.
Wichita Falls police say the driver, Crystal Kaufhold was treated for her injuries at United Regional then arrested for DWI.
"There were neighbors coming over trying to help put out the fire and brought a fire extinguisher," said Neth. "It went out for a second then it went back up."
We talked to one of those neighbors Thursday night when it happened.
"I'm sitting in my house watching TV and the lady across the street from me comes beating on my door. Which my door is kind of open so the door fly's open and she asked me if I had a hammer or anything to actually bust a window," said Billy Smith, a neighbor.
Smith lives just two houses away and he told us he and another neighbor got Kaufhold out just moments before the inside of the car erupted into flames.
"The car was on fire and the girl won't open her door, he {neighbor} ends up busting out the window and we had to drag her out the window because we couldn't get the door open," said Smith.
We talked to the owner of Troy’s salon off camera Friday morning and he tells us this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.
About 17-years-ago, just weeks before he was set to open up his business a car crashed into the back of his salon. He tells us that crash happened during a police chase.
As of Friday afternoon, Kaufhold was no longer in the Wichita County jail.
