HS Football Playoffs Scoreboard: Bi-District

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
5A DIV. II
O.D. Wyatt 44 Rider 57
Wichita Falls HS 20 Justin Northwest 58
4A DIV. I
Hirschi 56 Pampa 23
4A DIV. II
Graham 70 Godley 45
Iowa Park 42 Hillsboro 0
Vernon 27 Ferris 14
3A DIV. II
Holliday 66 Dublin 20
Henrietta 28 Jacksboro 31
Nocona 30 Comanche 42
2A DIV. I
Seymour 51 Ozona 13
2A DIV. II
Windthorst 41 Memphis 0
Electra 8 Wellington 60
Santo 63 Quanah 20
Archer City 26 Wheeler 51
1A DIV. I
Crowell 22 Ira 68
Newcastle 24 Aquilla 74
1A DIV. II
Throckmorton 6 Jayton 60
Gold-Burg 0 Strawn 68
Woodson 0 Lueders-Avoca 46
TAPPS DIV. III
Sat: Longview Trinity (8-2) at Wichita Christian (7-3) 3 p.m.
Sat: Tyler East Texas Christian (2-7) at Notre Dame (5-2-1) 2 p.m.
