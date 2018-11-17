HS Football Playoffs Scoreboard: Bi-District

Windthorst faced Memphis in the bi-district
By Brian Shrull | November 16, 2018 at 11:34 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 11:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -

5A DIV. II

O.D. Wyatt 44 Rider 57

Wichita Falls HS 20 Justin Northwest 58

4A DIV. I

Hirschi 56 Pampa 23

4A DIV. II

Graham 70 Godley 45

Iowa Park 42 Hillsboro 0

Vernon 27 Ferris 14

3A DIV. II

Holliday 66 Dublin 20

Henrietta 28 Jacksboro 31

Nocona 30 Comanche 42

2A DIV. I

Seymour 51 Ozona 13

2A DIV. II

Windthorst 41 Memphis 0

Electra 8 Wellington 60

Santo 63 Quanah 20

Archer City 26 Wheeler 51

1A DIV. I

Crowell 22 Ira 68

Newcastle 24 Aquilla 74

1A DIV. II

Throckmorton 6 Jayton 60

Gold-Burg 0 Strawn 68

Woodson 0 Lueders-Avoca 46

TAPPS DIV. III

Sat: Longview Trinity (8-2) at Wichita Christian (7-3) 3 p.m.

Sat: Tyler East Texas Christian (2-7) at Notre Dame (5-2-1) 2 p.m.

