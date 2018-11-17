Texomans flock together for turkey drive

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Our second annual NewsChannel Six turkey drive brought in 212 frozen turkeys helping feed thousands of Texoma families, and it is all thanks to you.
“That’s going to help us at faith mission feed a lot of folks year around, not just on Thanksgiving,” said Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission.
Kara Nickens, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO, said she knew it was going to happen.
“I absolutely did, I knew that Texoma would step up,” said Nickens. “They’re so good about taking care of their neighbors in need.”
We want to thank everyone who came out and donated Friday.
We are raising the bar for next year’s turkey drive. Our goal is going from 200 frozen turkeys to 300.
