Texomans thankful for NewsChannel 6 turkey drive

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
NewsChannel Six’s second annual turkey drive is helping feed thousands of Texoma families throughout the year.
The donations are going to Faith Mission and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
Faith Mission clients came out to Walmart on Lawrence road where frozen turkeys were collected Friday to show their gratitude.
“We are so thankful, this means a lot because the families at the shelter are able to have a meal with their families,” said Yolanda Holmes . “We want to support everyone that support us.”
Those who work with Faith Mission and the Wichita falls Area Food Bank said they do all they can to help those in need, especially during difficult times like the holiday.
“At the food bank our job day in and day out is to make sure that everyone in our community has what they need to thrive,” said Emily Kincaid.
The turkeys will feed thousands of families throughout the year.
