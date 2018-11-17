Trump: Sending cleric to Turkey 'not under consideration'

Fethullah Gulen (FEH'-too-lah goo-LEN') has lived for nearly 20 years in self-exile at an Islamic retreat in the Pocono Mountains. He denies the allegations made by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn). The U.S. has told Turkey it must present convincing evidence for any extradition proceeding to go forward.