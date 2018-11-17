World Series Champion returns home to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - When World Series pitcher Ryan Brasier stepped onto Hoskins field for the first time in years, he was surprised that the field where he used to play his high school games was smaller than he remembered.
“You know being here in high school it felt like it was a lot bigger. Back then two or three thousand people felt like you were playing in a big-league park”, he said.
Ryan Brasier went from playing on Rider High School’s baseball team, to playing in front of millions across the country in the World Series with the Red Sox.
While he has gained attention for his fastball, his journey to the major leagues was not as quick.
He started playing America’s favorite pastime when he was just three.
He remembers watching the game from the time he was small.
“I always wanted to play baseball when I got older,” Brasier said.
When he was on Rider's baseball team, they reached the state semi-finals.
After he graduated in 2006, he went to a junior college in Weatherford, Texas
He was drafted to the MLB in 2007, where he honed his skills for more than a decade while playing for multiple minor league teams.
It was only four months ago when life threw a curve ball and he was thrusted into the spotlight.
At 31 he started what was essentially his rookie season when the Red Sox promoted him to relief pitcher on their major league roster.
He played a pivotal role in the team’s win over the Dodgers in this year's World Series.
Braiser went from unknown to viral sensation and gained attention for his composure in stressful situations.
As for what the atmosphere was like after the big win? It went by as swiftly as his 97-mile-an-hour fastball.
He said “Really it was kind of a blur. We got the last out, we ran in and – you can’t prepare yourself for something like that.”
Other than Red Sox fans, his biggest cheerleaders are his wife and two kids. They were right by his side during the big win.
“My son is just old enough to where he really understands what’s going on. He had to miss school but we wouldn’t have had it any other way."
Brasier said although his daughter is still very young she still gets excited.
He and his wife have been together since high school. He said it was gratifying for both of them to see him finally get to the biggest stage of his career.
Now that the season has ended, Ryan is finally back in Wichita Falls – a place he plans to continue to call home base.
“We live here and I work out here. I go up to Rider and throw with the guys up at Rider. I don’t think that anything is going to change anytime soon,” he said.
But there is no denying things have changed.
A homecoming party is being planned for him downtown where he will be signing autographs and taking pictures.
He has become a celebrity, someone that young baseball players look up to and go to for advice.
“I get a lot of people asking me that – advice I can give. For me, it was just keep plugging away. Keep staying with something you believe in.”
Downtown Wichita Falls Development is hosting the party for Brasier. It will be at the City National Building at 5:30 pm.
