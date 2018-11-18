House Fire causes extensive damage to WF home

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Wichita Falls Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Windsor Lane Sunday on reports of a home on fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found the home about half engulfed in flames.
The fire was caused when the occupant used gasoline to try to start a fire in the fireplace.
Fire damage spread to around fifty percent of the home, and two cars parked in the garage were both destroyed.
No injuries were reported to anyone inside the home or to the twenty-three firefighters who responded to fight the fire.
The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, however, firefighters say it was able to cause between $110,000 and $140,000 in damage.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.