Hundreds celebrate annual WF City of Lights Parade

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Hundreds celebrated the holidays in downtown Wichita Falls at the annual City of Lights Parade.
The event was hosted by Wichita Falls Downtown Development, a non-profit that works to revitalize the city’s downtown.
Cody Murphee, who rode in the parade for the first time with his family, said he loved to see the joy it brought children, like his son Cason, 3.
“It’s so good to all the kids and ride the float," Murphee said. “It’s really neat to see. It really helps spread the reason for the season."
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.