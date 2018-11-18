Kemp Center hosts Christmas at the Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The one and only Santa Clause was in town this afternoon for the annual Christmas at the Kemp hosted by the Kemp Center for the Arts.
Christmas At The Kemp is Christmas party for all the children of Wichita Falls, open FREE of charge to the public.
“We do it in conjunction with the downtown parade, because Santa comes by here to kind of rest before he goes to the parade. So it works out well and since Santa is here, you’ve got to have a party,” Nancy Scott, Event Assistant told NewsChannel 6.
Christmas at the kemp featured four different art projects, sugar cookies and hot chocolate with Santy, a screening of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and a sneak peek of Backdoor Theatre’s musical production of White Christmas.
