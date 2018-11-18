Kids play football for a good cause

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A local non-profit children's football club teamed up with a beauty salon to help fight hunger in Wichita Falls this morning.
The first annual Tackle for Hunger Classic was held at Memorial Stadium.
Four Wichita Falls teams and one team that traveled from Arlington took part, around 50 to 60 kids all together.
Omarion Bradford, Coach and President of Panthers United says food donated will be given to the Food Bank of Wichita Falls.
“We’re trying to give back to the community. At the same time, still play a little football,” Bradford said. “Our goal is to show the boys that it’s not just about football. But it’s an opportunity for them to see the true meaning of Thanksgiving and the holiday season. It’s not just about getting but it’s also about giving back.”
The Panthers were also raising funds to throw a party at the end of the year for the football teams.
Trophies were donated by Laser Works.
Organizers say they hope to grow the event in future years.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.