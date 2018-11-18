More than 100 Kart racers fill JS Bridwell Center

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Around 150 race kart drivers filled the J.S. Bridwel Ag Center this weekend for the Texas Kart Nationals.
Racers ranged in age from four years old to adults.
This weekends event is part of the Midwest Winter Race Series.
The two day occasion featured racers from Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.
Eight-year-old Addie Bolf, of Wichita Falls, has only been racing for a couple of months, but says it was her dad that got her interested.
“He told me about racing, and he races too,” Bolf told NewsChannel 6.
He older brother Chase also races Karts. Addie says she has already made a few friends at the tracks.
“They think it’s fun and they just like winning,” she adds.
Other upcoming kart races are held in Graham in December, Duncan in January, Wichita Falls in February and Seymour in March.
