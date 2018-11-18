MSU Texas Roundup

All nine players scored in double figures as Midwestern State thumped Dallas Christian, 118-38, in the Ashbrook Classic Presented by Comfort Inn finale at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on Saturday.
MSU Texas matched the program-record with an 80-point victory and scored the second-most points in program history.
Juniors Annette Dukes and Erin Alexander logged double-doubles as the Mustangs shot 56.9 percent from the floor, handing out assists on 25 of 37 made field goals.
Defensively, MSU Texas limited the Crusaders to single-digit points after the first quarter. DCC shot 21.6 percent from the floor for the contest. The Mustangs scored 52 points off 29 turnovers and added 50 points in the paint.
Dukes and senior Chelcie Kizart led a balanced offensive attack with 17 points that saw nine players in double-figures, but none above 20 points. Dukes cleaned up on the glass, pulling down 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Alexander led the team defensively, grabbing 11 boards and scoring 11 points.
Junior Liz Cathcart and sophomore Kityana Diaz both added 14 points while Hannah Reynolds (13), Courtney Kerr (11), Anni Scholl (11) and Mica Schneider (10) rounded out the offense.
Midwestern State led from nearly tip-to-buzzer taking a 75-71 win over Adams State in the finale of the Al Kaly Shrine Classic Saturday afternoon at Massari Arena.
That fact didn’t even come close to describing the reality of a hard-fought win as the Mustangs overcame a brilliant 31-point, 10-rebound performance by ASU senior John Dewey, who led a determined comeback effort.
But junior guard Elijah Lee erupted for a season-high 15 points and buried three 3-pointers to help MSU Texas stave off the Grizzlies to improve to 3-1 on the young season.
The Pepperdine transfer answered the call after Adams State rallied back from a 12-point deficit to tie the game 56-all on R.J. Brown’s layup with 8:02 to play.
Lee answered with his third triple of the game then hit a jumper to push MSU Texas advantage back out to five with just under seven minutes to play.
The Mustangs would push the lead back out to double figures after Gilbert Thomas followed a tip-in by Bishop Coulter with a layup of his own to give the Mustangs a 73-63 edge with 2:36 to go.
Adams State made final charge fueled by Brown and Dewey, who pulled the Grizzlies to within a bucket with four seconds to play but that’s as close as it would get.
Junior forward Bishop Coulter scored in double figures for the second consecutive game finishing with 13 points and six rebounds, while Thomas added 12 points and pulled down seven boards.
Redshirt-freshman Trae Jones buried three 3-pointers of his own to finish with nine points.
Midwestern State looks to avenge its lone loss of the season Wednesday night against Arkansas-Fort Smith at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
The Mustangs then compete in the UAFS Thanksgiving Classic taking on Southern Nazarene on Friday and Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) on Saturday. Both games begin at 5 p.m.
Adams State slipped to 0-4.
Trish Daily led the Crusaders with 11 points.
