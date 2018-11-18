USC's Clay Helton doesn't expect to lose job after UCLA loss

"It doesn't bother me," Helton said of the vociferous boos and taunts from USC's fans at the Rose Bowl. "My main heartbreak is for our seniors, because I wanted it for them. I know the job. The job is if you win, people are going to pat you on the back, and if you lose, you know they're going to get after you. If you don't like it, don't be in this profession. I know it. It rolls off my back, so I'm not worried about it."