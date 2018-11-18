WFPD deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police Officers Association delivered Thanksgiving dinners to families in need on Saturday.
“I always say that police officers don’t always get into this job just to deal with bad situations,” Sgt. John Spragins WFPOA president. said. “They get into these jobs to help people."
Officers and their families served 70 Thanksgiving meals.
The WFPOA paid for the meals with money they raised during fundraisers throughout the year. Officers chose the families who needed that extra help during the holiday season or the families were nominated by a neighbor.
“A lot of these people are hard working people who are trying to do the best they can to make ends meat," Sgt. Spragins said. "To see the faces they give us and the hugs, it’s an amazing feeling to give back to the community.”
“It’s a warm feeling to see somebody’s face that was not expecting that especially from the police to show up and give them a meal and a real opportunity to have a nice Thanksgiving.”>
