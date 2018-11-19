Second arrest made in armed robbery at Target

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of the Target in Wichita Falls on Tuesday, November 13.
Officers were called out to the store around 9:45 p.m. and spoke with a store employee. The employee said a man came into the store and put several items in a shopping cart. That man was later identified as Luis Barron, 31.
The employee said Barron asked what they would do if he left the store with the items. The employee said they would call the manager and then call the police. That is when Barron lifted his shirt to show a gun tucked in his waistband and said, “give me one minute” and took off running out the door, according to court documents.
Barron got into a white minivan with the stolen items. The van was being driven by a second suspect. Target Loss Prevention employees recognized the vehicle being involved in a shoplifting incident on November 1, 2018.
The surveillance video from that incident revealed tag numbers for the minivan that came back registered to Jose Sixtos, 36. It led officers to a residence at Arbor Creek Apartments on Weeks Park Lane.
Following a brief standoff, Barron and Sixtos were found inside. Barron was taken into custody and a statement was taken from Sixtos. Sixtos claimed he took Barron to Target and went into the store to purchase some earrings.
Sixtos told officers Barron began filling up a shopping cart and Sixtos claimed he argued with Barron to stop and then eventually left him [Barron] inside the store. Sixtos said Barron came out and put the merchandise in the van and they drove away.
Barron told detectives a different version of the story. Barron said he was taking items from the store under the directions of Sixtos. Barron said he lives with Sixtos and if he does not do what Sixtos asks he [Sixtos] will thrown Barron out.
When detectives reviewed the surveillance footage it showed Barron and Sixtos entering the store and walking around together. They split up and Barron began filling the shopping cart with merchandise. Sixtos would pick up items from the shelf, examine them, then put them back, according to court documents.
Eventually, the pair met back up and Barron began making selections from the items Sixtos was looking at. Sixtos then left the store and began driving around the parking lot. When Barron finally left the store, Sixtos picked him up in the parking lot of a nearby business.
A warrant was issued for Sixtos' arrest on Thursday, November 15. He was arrested the following day, booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery. At the time this story was published he was no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.