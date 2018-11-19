Sunny, Pleasant Weather to Start the Thanksgiving Week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Very cold this morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s in many places. After a cold morning, this afternoon will be quite a bit warmer than Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Tuesday will be pretty much the same with sunshine and light winds. A weak disturbance will come through Wednesday stirring up clouds but rain chances aren’t good.
Thanksgiving looks pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies, a south breeze and highs near 60. The warmest weather of the week look to come Friday into Saturday when west winds will increase and high temperatures will be near 70 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Weather
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.