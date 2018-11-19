Thanksgiving holiday means changes to trash schedule

Thanksgiving holiday means changes to trash schedule
The Thanksgiving holiday will impact your trash pickup schedule this week.
By Samantha Forester | November 19, 2018 at 5:30 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 5:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Several city and county offices will be closed in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday. This means there will be some changes to your trash schedule this week.

For residents in Wichita Falls, here is a look at how things are changing for the holiday week.

Thursday > Moved to Wednesday

Wednesday > No Organic Pickup

Friday > Moved to Saturday

The transfer station and city offices in Wichita Falls will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.