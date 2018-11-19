Thanksgiving holiday means changes to trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Several city and county offices will be closed in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday. This means there will be some changes to your trash schedule this week.
For residents in Wichita Falls, here is a look at how things are changing for the holiday week.
Thursday > Moved to Wednesday
Wednesday > No Organic Pickup
Friday > Moved to Saturday
The transfer station and city offices in Wichita Falls will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
