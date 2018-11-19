WFPD confirms teacher assaulted by student

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed a teacher at a WFISD school was assaulted by a student on Friday afternoon.
According to WFPD, around 2:45 p.m. a student punched a teacher in the face at McNiel Junior High. The teacher was taken to the hospital following the assault.
Officers said the student was arrested but did not have their age, grade, or gender available when we spoke to them during a briefing on Monday morning.
We reached out to WFISD officials after receiving calls about the incident to our newsroom on Friday. WFISD Communications Officer, Ashley Thomas said they did not have very much information and it [the investigation] has been handed over to law enforcement.
