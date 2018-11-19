WFPD on the lookout for Manhunt Monday suspect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help to track down this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
This week, officers are looking for Melanie Moore. The 56-year-old is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation. She is five feet eight inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.
If you know where she is you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.